Meals on Wheels - Rotary Club of Auburndale Sponsoring Hole-N-Won Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels on 4/15

WINTER HAVEN, FL (Mar. 14, 2023) – The Rotary Club of Auburndale will sponsor a novel Hole-N-Won Golf Ball Drop featuring a cash prize of $2,500 for the winner to raise funds for a new food transport van for Meals on Wheels of Polk County, Inc. on Saturday, April 15 at Lake Myrtle Sports Park in Auburndale.
People of all ages can become involved in the event, which is part of the City of Auburndale’s City Fest celebration, by pre-purchasing or “adopting” golf balls that will be dropped from an Auburndale Fire Department ladder truck parked next to a regulation sized golf ball hole. The donation to “adopt” one golf ball is $5. Those who donate $25 for the rights to five golf balls will also receive a bonus ball. Up to 5,000 golf balls will be dropped from the ladder truck.
According to the official rules, the person with rights to the first ball that lands in the hole will win $2,500. If no ball lands in the hole, the person whose ticket number matches the number on the ball ending up closest to the hole will win $2,500. The winner will be announced from the City Fest concert stage at Lake Myrtle Sports Park and doesn’t have to be present to claim the prize.
“We thank the Rotary Club of Auburndale for sponsoring what promises to be a fun-filled event that will give people of all ages a chance to raise funds for a very much needed van for Meals on Wheels,” said Susan Eldridge, executive director of MOW, noting the new van will replace an older vehicle that transports freshly cooked meals each weekday from the Meals on Wheels kitchen in Winter Haven to drop off points all over Polk County where volunteer drivers pick them up for delivery to homebound citizens.
Tickets for the Hole-N-Won Golf Ball Drop can be purchased any weekday at Meals on Wheels headquarters at 620 Sixth Street NW in Winter Haven, from Auburndale Rotary Club members or online at AuburndaleRotary.com. Online ticket sales end on April 12. Information is also available by calling MOW at 863-299-1616 or visiting the website at MOWpolk.org.
Headquartered at 620 Sixth Street in Winter Haven, MOW of Polk County is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization that prepares and delivers more than 110,000 nutritious, freshly-cooked hot meals each year to homebound people residing in Winter Haven, Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport, Dundee, Eagle Lake, Haines City, Highland City, Lake Alfred, Lake Hamilton, Polk City and parts of Lakeland.
On a typical weekday, MOW volunteers visit more than 500 households to serve clients who are mostly over the age of 65. MOW’s volunteer drivers are frequently the only people these homebound people get to see face to face on a daily basis.
Because it receives no government funding, MOW relies on thrift store sales, fundraisers like the Hole-N-Won Ball Drop and donations from generous individuals, corporate sponsors, churches, non-profit charitable organizations and foundations to carry out its mission of feeding and interacting with homebound citizens.
Meals on Wheels welcomes volunteers to serve as drivers, kitchen workers, thrift store clerks, fundraisers and board members. Anyone wishing to become a MOW volunteer or client should call Susan Eldridge at 863-299-1616. Information also is avail- able on the MOW website at MOWpolk.org.