WINTER HAVEN – On July 15, Meals on Wheels of Polk County Executive Director Susan Eldridge told the Winter Haven City Commission how the pandemic has disrupted the non-profit.
Most of the volunteers who help deliver meals are elderly and have had to self-quarantine. Eldridge said around 70 younger area residents recently started volunteering to make up the difference, but that the agency could use more volunteers – many of which travel north for the summer.
Last year the agency helped feed around 90,000 seniors, mostly around Winter Haven and east Polk County. This year Eldridge is estimating around 100,000 meals will be served.
City commissioners helped to subsidize some of the losses at the thrift store at a meeting Monday night.