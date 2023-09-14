WINTER HAVEN, FL (Sept. 13, 2023) – Loading freshly-cooked meals into her car, Kathy Caldwell of Winter Haven is well known as a familiar face in the community as she delivers weekday meals to homebound people on her Winter Haven route.
Now she joins the Meals on Wheels of Polk County, Inc. as its newest member of the board of directors, while she remains a driver for the non-profit.
“We are delighted with Kathy’s commitment to give more of her valuable time and expertise in dual roles as a driver and director. Her familiarity with Meals on Wheels, her fellow volunteers and the clients we serve prepares her well for serving on our board,” said MOW Executive Director Susan Eldridge.
Caldwell spent the last couple of years volunteering with MOW and said it all started when she was helping a friend of hers who was also a volunteer, deliver the meals.
“I was doing it as a favor,” she said. The next thing she knew, she found herself enjoying it tremendously and then she became a volunteer.
“You get to know the people,” she said, adding they are super appreciative. Volunteers become like extended family to MOW recipients.
“Some are so lonely, and you spend a few minutes talking to them,” she said. They get very close to them.
“It’s good to get out and help your community,” Caldwell said. “It helps me, and it makes me feel good that I am doing something to help other people.”
As a retiree, she said it is something she looks forward to every Wednesday.
A native and life-long resident of Winter Haven, Caldwell retired after 25 years of service with the Surveying and Engineering Department of Polk County, the MOW notes, in the media release announcing her addition to the board. In addition to delivering Meals on Wheels, Caldwell enjoys traveling, volunteering, painting, reading, church activities, going to the beach, and spending quality time with her family and friends.
Her late husband, Ernie Caldwell, also was involved in the community, having served many years as a member of the Polk County Board of County Commissioners, the MOW office said.
Headquartered at 620 Sixth Street in Winter Haven, MOW of Polk County is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization that prepares and delivers more than 110,000 nutritious, freshly-cooked hot meals each year to homebound people residing in Winter Haven, Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport, Dundee, Eagle Lake, Haines City, Highland City, Lake Alfred, Lake Hamilton, Polk City and parts of Lakeland.
On a typical weekday, MOW volunteer drivers deliver meals to between 400 and 500 households. MOW drivers are frequently the only people these homebound people, who are mostly over the age of 65, get to see face to face on a daily basis.
Because it receives no government funding, MOW relies on thrift store sales and fundraisers as well as donations from generous individuals, corporate sponsors, churches, non-profit charitable organizations and foundations to carry out its mission of feeding and interacting with homebound Polk County citizens, MOW reports.
Tickets are now on sale for the organization’s annual Dinner & Silent Auction fundraiser scheduled for October 6 in Nora Mayo Hall in downtown Winter Haven. Information on this event can be obtained by calling Susan Eldridge at 863-299-1616 or by visiting the MOW website at MOWpolk.org.
Meals on Wheels always welcomes volunteers to serve as drivers, kitchen workers, thrift store helpers, fundraisers and board members. Anyone wishing to become a MOW volunteer or client can call Susan Eldridge or access the website.