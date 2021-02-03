Seven east Bartow homes and two businesses may be razed if the Florida Turnpike Enterprise approves the suggested alignment for the extension of the Central Polk Parkway from U.S. 17 to State Road 60 next Tuesday.
The public hearing on the two-mile stretch of parkway extension is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the W. H. Stuart Center, located on U.S. 17 in Bartow. The forum will also be held virtually, according to officials.
To participate, one may either attend the regular hearing at the Stuart Center or, if one wants to attend virtually, they must register online at www.centralpolkparkway.com and follow the prompts.
The hearing is the final phase of the project's development, which launched in 2018, says Stephanie Eisenberg, the project’s spokeswoman. The purpose of the meeting is to outline the preferred alignment for the project.
The chosen alignment follows what was basically outlined by Polk County years ago, primarily paralleling 91 Mine Road, just west of Gordon Heights, and segments of Connorsville, just east of Bartow.
The proposed limited-access, four-lane highway will provide two lanes in each direction that will be divided by a grassed median, as well as a trail or walking path along the east side.
The project also includes the construction of a diamond overpass at the interchange at U.S. 17, a lengthy bridge spanning wetlands and Peace Creek about half-way through the project, and it calls for the installation of traffic signals at both the at-grade intersection with State Road 60 and east of that at 91 Mine Road.
The proposal also provides for overhead tolling gantries, so no toll booths will be required and all toll collection will be done electronically, according to project documents.
Most of the homes and two of the businesses impacted are located close to, or on, U.S. 17. Lizzy's Supermarket convenience store and its neighbor, Brenda's Wings and Things, would also be absorbed in the project's right-of-way needs.
Six of the homes impacted also lie close to U.S. 17. Other business properties are either vacant or involve removing no structures, the documents say.
According to Turnpike officials, the segment proposed will link with the ongoing project to the north, which ties into the existing Polk Parkway.
Transportation officials say the project will provide better options for moving people and goods and decrease congestion on existing roads; that it will provide an additional access route to Interstate 4 and S.R. 60 for both travelers and truck traffic; and that it will lessen commercial or truck traffic through Bartow.
Project Manager Stephanie Underwood also maintains the project will enhance safety and evacuation routes, as well as improve travel time reliability.
The project development phase is the first step toward construction, followed by project design, rights-of-way acquisition and, lastly, construction.
Design is scheduled but further phases have not yet been funded, according to officials.
For inquiries prior to the public hearing, contact Eisenberg at 407-264-3064 or follow directions outlined on the project website.