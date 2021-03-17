The City of Winter Haven is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on its Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Downtown Advisory Committee. The committee consists of 10 members who are residents of, or engaged in business within the city.
Generally speaking, a CRA district is a designated area of the city where property tax income raised in the district must be spent within that district. The remaining downtown advisory committee meetings of 2021 are on the second Monday of May, July, August, and November. Members serve two-year terms.
Email Winter Haven City Clerk Vanessa Castillo at vcastillo@mywinterhaven.com to request an application. Completed applications are due April 15. For more details, contact Deena Ware at (863) 291-5600 ext. 243 or dnware@mywinterhaven.com.