WINTER HAVEN – Mayor Brad Dantzler said he was surprised that only a few people made public comments about a proposed four-story residential development close to the Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center.
“I'm surprised that the neighborhood is not more up in arms about this,” Dantzler said.
The development would be located on Lake Idyl, at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 11th Street NE.
If built out as planned, the apartments or condos could house up to 104 families. Because area schools are at capacity, high school-aged students living there would be bused all the way to Davenport.
Mayor Pro Tem Nathaniel Birdsong said some people got upset when a developer proposed putting a gas station on the property years ago, but that he had not heard much opposition in reference to this project.
The first reading of Ordinance 20-21 was July 27. A public hearing during the second reading has yet to be scheduled.
The Planning Commission voted 4-1 July 7 to recommend the commission approve the project.
City staff say mapping process has included surprises
Over the next three years or so, city utility staff will be attempting to learn a new way to “scrub and refresh the inside of (city) water lines” to improve water quality.
HYDROMAX USA staff are helping city staff to learn new techniques and, in the process of doing so, are mapping out thousands of water valves and other underground features.
City staff said they have already found manhole covers paved over decades ago and other surprises. Mayor Brad Dantzler said in some cities, staff find dead bodies underground.
“In Winter Haven, you find paved over manhole covers,” Dantzler said.
Assistant City Manager T. Michael Stavres kept the comedy coming during a Winter Haven City Commission Agenda Review meeting July 22.
“I promise you, if I find some gold doubloons, I'll call you from a foreign country,” Stavres said.
City Manager Mike Herr had the final say.
“I think this demonstrates that we have a really talented utilities team,” Herr said. “Good job, everybody.”