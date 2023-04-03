UPDATE FROM THE POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: U.S. HWY 98 NEAR AVON PARK CUTOFF ROAD IS NOW OPEN.
One person was killed and ten injured after a migrant bus carrying 38 people crossed over the center line of US Hwy 98 East and hit a tanker carrying fuel, head-on.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 6 a.m. Monday morning, the PCSO Emergency Communications Center began receiving 911 calls regarding a two-vehicle crash on the highway between Adams Street and Avon Park Cutoff Road.
“All crashes are gut wrenching,” said Sheriff Grady Judd, in a media briefing at the PCSO Monday morning, “But when you see folks that were on their way to do hard work that most of society won’t do so that we have the ability to have fresh fruit, and for reasons unknown at this point in the investigation, the driver careens over the center line, head-on into another vehicle, it’s very sad.”
The tanker truck was transporting unleaded fuel.
The migrant worker bus owned by Overlook Harvesting in Winter Haven was on its way to Plant City to pick strawberries.
One person on the bus died at the scene, the PCSO reports. Nine people on the bus were transported to the following hospitals: Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, Sebring Hospital, Lake Wales Hospital, and Tampa General Hospital.
The tanker driver was transported with less serious injuries to Bartow Regional Medical Center, according to the media release.
According to the investigation so far, the bus was heading westbound and for unknown reasons it crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck the tanker head-on as the tanker was heading eastbound.
The PCSO reports some fuel leaked from the tanker. The rest of the fuel is in the process of being transferred to another tanker, and the roads will remain closed until that is complete.