Mimi Hardman dedicated a great deal of her time and efforts to bringing the community of Lake Wales together and keeping city history alive.
For her decades of community service, a historic building has been restored and named in her honor.
The ribbon cutting at the Mimi Hardman Collections and Research Center was Saturday, Jan. 23.
The new addition to the Lake Wales History Museum will allow for the growth and proper care of the museum’s 44-year-old collection, future research, and public access to the more than 25,000 items of Lake Wales’ historical items dating back to the 1850s.
Known by many for her tendency to wear flamboyant red, white and blue outfits to public events, many who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony wore red in Hardman’s memory.
Hardman was appointed to the Florida Historical Commission by Gov. Jeb Bush in 2002 and served on the board of the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation. Former state legislator J.D. Alexander said once that Mimi invited him to attend a historic preservation meeting in Tallahassee.
“Mimi was just a bulldog for getting things done for Lake Wales,” Alexander said. “She was working that group from one end to the other in her characteristic red dress, trying to make sure that Lake Wales projects got ranked well. That was Mimi. She always was working.”
Alexander said he always wondered what drove her. One year, Hardman invited Alexander to attend Pioneer Days in Lake Wales. Alexander said he got to see Mimi working the crowd under the main tent, celebrating the lives of other Lake Wales residents with lifetime achievements.
“In that moment, I felt like I finally understood Mimi Hardman,” Alexander said. “Mimi was doing all these projects to build a sense of community in Lake Wales.”
The Mimi Hardman Collections and Research Center started out as a Seaboard Airline Freight Station built in 1916. The center is housed in one of the oldest buildings in Lake Wales.
Friends of the Museum President Travis Chapin said over the course of two years, 70 donors contributed $33,000 toward the restoration of the building. The Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency board approved matching funds in the amount of $29,705.
According to Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson, back in the day the rail freight station was mostly used to transport wood from forests as far as 20 miles east. Much of that wood was used to build some of the first buildings in the city.
“We have saved Lake Wales history, and honored Mimi,” Lake Wales History Museum Director Jennifer D’hollander said. “She is the reason we have the building and collections today, and this is the best way we can honor her legacy.”
Stop by during museum hours to check out the new center yourself. While there, the museum is featuring a new exhibit: Creating Community Through Quilts & Art through May 15, 2021.