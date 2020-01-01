WINTER HAVEN – Sixteen-year-old junior Xaria Lopez wasn't just crowned Miss Winter Haven High 2020 on Thursday, Dec. 19 — Lopez was also named Most Talented and Miss Congeniality.
The young leader has plans to pursue a career as a 9-1-1 dispatcher and also as a dance choreographer.
Freshman Hailey McDermott was First Runner-Up. Other contestants included sophomore Jazmin Jiminez, sophomore Chayanna Dorcant, junior Taryn Wright, sophomore Mattison Hoppenrath, junior Gertrude Alain and sophomore Anaisha Leonard.
Escorts were senior Antonio Miranda, sophomore Joshua Johnson, junior Jose Pena, junior Chance Trinklein, sophomore Jalen Hairston, junior Chase Walden, sophomore Caden Kok and junior Deaven Sinnett.
Men's Wearhouse of Lakeland provided tuxedos and About Love Bridal provides dresses, including other sponsors.
The competition was presented by Winter Haven High and the Culture Connection Club.
Hosts Adam Frost and Ford Simons entertained and guided the crowd throughout.
Jasmine Johnson, of Jewett Middle Academy; Angela Nichols and Meredith Mills, of Jewett School of the Arts; Seretha Tinsley and Polk County Schools Superintendent Jacqueline M. Byrd were judges
This was the fourth annual Miss Winter Haven High School pageant.
