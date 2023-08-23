Monstrous Cauldron Creations Unleashed this Halloween at LEGOLAND® Florida Resort

All-New Monster Menu and Interactive Character Experience Revealed for Brick-or-Treat
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (Aug. 23, 2023) – Say bone-appetite! LEGOLAND® Florida Resort is serving up a new monster menu of ghoulishly great treats this Halloween when Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party, select Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29. Families can also brick-or-treat their way through an ALL-NEW interactive character and candy experience included with general park admission and select Annual Passes.
Eat, drink and be scary with these BOO-tastic, limited-time dishes:
- Sneak over to grab a Do-Nut Wake the Dead Doughnut, a ghoulish Bavarian crème doughnut topped with green glaze, cookie crumbs, green and bone sprinkles, a gummy worm, and chocolate tombstone.
- Tumble into Halloween with the Squad Ghouls Shake, a mint chocolate milkshake with a purple chocolate rim, whipped cream and spirited sprinkles.
- Fall into the season with the Happy Harvest Apple Fries, served a la mode with pumpkin spice soft serve, caramel sauce and whipped cream.
- Snag a cauldron of the Witch’s Brew Soft Serve, featuring lime soft serve and all the fixings for a perfect spell – a spirited sprinkle mix of bats, spiders and gummy worms.
- Carve space in your day for a Pumpkin Patch Pretzel, dusted in pumpkin spice sugar and served with a creamy pumpkin cheesecake dipping sauce.
- Embrace the Oktoberfest vibes with the Frankie-Furter, an all-beef hot dog served on a pretzel bun with sauerkraut and spicy mustard. Plus enjoy seasonal hard cider and pumpkin ale across the Resort.
- Bring your monstrous appetite for the Ghoulishly Hot Chicken Sandwich, featuring a fried chicken breast topped with hot honey barbecue sauce and pimento cheese spread on a potato bun.
- Treat yourself to a Churro de Los Muertos, a cinnamon-sugar churro and dulce de leche ice cream sandwich rolled in spirited sprinkles.
- Find the spirit with the Monster Potion cocktail and kid-friendly Worm Juice at LEGOLAND Florida Resort hotels.
Also, NEW this Brick-or-Treat, families can visit the Mad Scientist Laboratory, where a new element of the party comes to life. Every Brick-or-Treat evening, the 4D theater is transformed into a uniquely interactive character experience where families can meet LEGO® Wolf Guy or LEGO® Square Foot, plus pick up a candy surprise.
WICKED SWEET SAVINGS ALERT: For a limited time, get 2-Day, 2-Park tickets for just $99 to visit LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park, select dates NOW through Oct. 31, including Brick-or-Treat days in September. Learn more and BOO-k now at LEGOLAND.com/Florida.