Polk County's Bone Valley ATV Park, located south of Mulberry, may become even more popular when about $1.2 million in improvements are installed at the off-road park — including about 30 campsites and a motocross track, the county commission learned last week.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Callahan told the board that governs the county that the county had received some $1 million in grant funds, to which the board will add $200,000, to link the two segments of the park and install the improvements.
The improvements, he explained, include the building of a bridge that ties the two sides of the park spanning County Road 630. It will unite the parks, creating a 600-acre spot for off-road vehicles — including trails and tracks.
The bridge project is presently out for bid and should get underway later this year, Callahan said.
Callahan told commissioners the improvements also include trail improvements for dirt-bike riders, four-wheelers and standard ATVs.
New to the proposal is the addition of “ about 30 campsites” that will enhance the already popular park. Callahan said the plans also call for a motocross track that will be adequate to host races and other events that cater to those enthusiasts.
Commissioner Neil Combee asked if the park was “an enterprise” to which Callahan said, “yes, and it makes money.” Fees are charged that range from $15 for a one-day pass to $45 for a three-day pass.
Callahan also said the plans further call for adding a bike-rental facility, which he said would be “coming soon.” The park was already being used for events like the “Rally in the Valley” and other similar activities.
“It's a day destination now,” Callahan added, “but with the campsites, it will become even more popular as a weekend place.”
The park was launched in 2008 and has been continuously upgraded since then as funds were available, earlier reports said.