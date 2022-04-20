The family that owns A&E Body Shop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and County Road 540/Winter Lake Road made a huge sacrifice so that Winter Haven area residents don't get stuck in many traffic jams during snowbird season.
According to Polk County staff members, the owners agreed to sell their profitable business to make way for the expansion of Thompson Nursery Road.
Following mediation, the owners agreed to sell their business to the county for around $7.3 million plus attorney's fees.
“This is the first time in years that we have wiped out a business,” Polk County Real Estate Services Director Wade Allen said.
Allen believed it to be the largest business to be purchased to expand county infrastructure.
Allen showed the Polk County Commission a map of the proposed route that Thompson Nursery Road will take to get from Eagle Ridge Mall all the way to Eagle Lake.
“Thompson Nursery Road widening is becoming a reality,” Polk County Manager Bill Beasley said. He described A&E Body Shop as the “ground zero parcel.”
The business has been open for 22 years and has an “excellent reputation,” Allen said.
“The owner was very concerned with the loss of employees and customers,” Allen said.
Beasley said the business can remain open through June 30, 2023, based on the settlement. Beasley said construction could start around that time.
“This shows the board's commitment to Thompson Nursery Road,” Beasley said.
On March 23, Winter Haven Utility Services Department Director Gary Hubbard disclosed some more details about the plan.
Hubbard said plans include a bridge over the railroad tracks near the intersection of Pollard Road and the CSX Intermodal rail yard.
“They are planning a flyover just north of Waste Water Treatment Plant Three (and CSX Intermodal on city property)... that is in the plans,” Hubbard said.
After the meeting, Hubbard verified that a flyover is synonymous with a bridge.