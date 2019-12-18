BARTOW – Liquid seepage from an unknown source is ongoing near the southwest corner of the active Mosaic phosphate mining phosphogypsum stack located just west of Bartow, near State Road 60.
The seepage was first reported to state regulators Oct. 23 and has been described by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection as “non-critical” and “contained on site with no evidence of off site pollution.”
“(The seepage) has not been resolved,” Mosaic spokesperson Jackie Barron said Friday, Dec. 6. “We are just getting ready to do the dye test, as we need a specialized dye to do it and had to wait for it to arrive.”
Barron said that dye test has yet to be completed as of Dec. 13.
"We did initiate the dye test this week," Barron said. "We’ll take water samples over the next few days, which we expect to lead us to the source, allowing us to finalize a repair plan."
On Dec. 10, Mosaic staff reported an additional set of cracks in the phosphogypsum stack at the Bartow facility to FDEP staff. It is the third set of cracks occurring within the last year. On Dec. 13, Barron said the latest cracks near the top of the stack were unrelated to the ongoing seepage problem at the base of the stack at Mosaic Bartow facility.
Phosphogypsum stacks are man-made mountains of radioactive mining waste topped off with a body of acidic water, a byproduct of using water pumped out of the ground to remove phosphate from soil during the mining process.
The first two incidents of cracks in the stack over the past year were reported as possible liner leaks at two different locations near the peak of the active phosphogypsum stack at the Bartow facility. Little is known yet about the latest set of cracks reported Dec. 10.
The seepage first reported Oct. 23 at the base of the stack could be coming from a nearby containment pond, according to FDEP documents..
Mosaic staff alerted the Polk County Commission as to the latest seepage incident Nov. 15 and a “Critical Condition Report” about the ongoing seepage was first sent to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Nov. 8.