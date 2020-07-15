BARTOW – For at least the fourth time since December 2018, Mosaic staff have been mandated to report industrial waste leaks at the Mosaic Bartow Facility, located west of Bartow on the south side of State Road 60.
On the morning of Friday, July 10, pipe carrying industrial waste from the fertilizer plant to an on-site gypstack released an estimated 165,000 gallons of phosphogypsum slurry into a containment pond that is just a few feet south of State Road 60.
The Environmental Protection Agency classifies phosphogypsum as a potentially hazardous waste due to its radioactivity. Phosphogypsum is an industrial waste byproduct of manufacturing fertilizer. It's mixed with a stucco-like material to make a slurry. The slurry is the material used to create the man-made mountains in between Bartow and Mulberry.
According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection incident report, while attempting to repair the leaking slurry pipe, a “conveyance line was struck by a piece of equipment, resulting in the release of an unknown amount of process water.”
The industrial waste leak was contained on Mosaic property, Mosaic spokesperson Jackie Barron said.
In late 2018, Mosaic staff reported cracks near the top of the active Mosaic Bartow Facility gypstack. Additional cracks were found in the same gypstack in the spring of 2019. In October 2019, leaks were reported near the base of the same gypstack.
Since 2015, Mosaic staff have been mandated to report major incidents to EPA and FDEP staff as a result of other industrial waste problems. In 2016 a sinkhole opened up under the Mosaic New Wales plant in Mulberry, dumping hundreds of millions of gallons of wastewater into the Upper Floridan Aquifer.
Back in January, the Mosaic Bartow Facility was “idled” due to low market prices for phosphate. Barron said the plant reopened in March.
The leak has since been repaired. Barron said crews were still working around the clock cleaning up the site as of Sunday, July 12.