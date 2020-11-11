Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center held its “Mr. Central Florida” event Oct. 29, with Polk County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jim Ostojic claiming the honor. According to a social media post, Ostojic raised more than $80,000, which broke all previous records.
The money raised by the contestants will provide children and adults in Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties with speech, language and hearing care.
Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center is located at 3020 Lakeland Highlands Road in Lakeland. Visit cfshc.org for more information.