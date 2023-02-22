One of only three law enforcement and corrections command schools in the nation, the National Public Safety Innovation Academy is an 8-week executive level course that provides law enforcement and corrections leaders training from subject matter experts in effective leadership and cutting-edge technology. The NIA is located at the Polk State College Center for Public Safety located at 1251 Jim Keene Blvd. in Winter Haven.
On Wednesday, Feb. 15, in a joint press conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Polk State College President Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti discussed the launch of the NIA.
“Servant leadership begins with a personal commitment from every criminal justice executive,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “We are living in a time when being a good cop and a good boss isn’t enough. We are seeing trends in technology that surpass traditional policing; we are seeing community needs that mirror those expressed nationally. We must always remember we took this job to be of service to our organizations, and to our communities. In his 1985 inaugural address, President Ronald Reagan asked the question, ‘If not us, then who—if not now, when?’ The training NIA offers will help criminal justice executives answer that question ‘It is me. It is now.’”
Covering STEM-based topics, the curriculum examines contemporary issues with an eye on future trends in public safety and criminal justice. Students learn the skills and knowledge they need to create innovative policies and procedures to address and direct high-liability situations encountered by agencies in today’s climate.
STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, an approach that emphasizes hands-on, problem-based learning.
“NIA gives law enforcement and corrections staff the tools they need to advance and become effective leaders in administrative positions by equipping them with the knowledge to inspire others, transform their organizations, and deliver results,” read a media statement issued by the school.
Twenty-one law enforcement and corrections leaders from Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Michigan, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Florida make up the inaugural class, which started on Jan. 16 and will finish March 10.
College officials say that after successfully completing a Capstone Experience, where participants apply what they have learned during the course, students will earn up to 12 college credits and those who possess an associate degree or greater will be eligible for a Public Safety Advanced Technical Certificate.
Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti said, “Polk State is proud to work in collaboration with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to provide highly sought, world-class training for public safety professionals across the country. One of my greatest honors as president is to serve alongside our sheriff, Sheriff Grady Judd. I am grateful for his vision, for the academy, and for all our staff who worked to bring this to fruition.”