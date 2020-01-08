Knights of Columbus Council 7091 of Cypress Gardens helped beautify the altar and enhance the celebration of mass at St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City with the donation of two brand new gold chalices recently — just in time for the Advent season.
The council achieved this by contributing $600 to a chalice replacement program established by Knights of Columbus Council 10484, which is affiliated with St. Ann. Council 7091 is committed to helping Catholic churches in the eastern part of Polk County with their special needs.
At a meeting of Council 7091 on December 12 at Cypresswood Gold & Country Club, Grand Knight Joey Lopez and Deputy Grand Knight Ed Leo, both of Council 10484, presented a certificate to Grand Knight James Sharak, of Council 7091, in appreciation of its financial support of the chalice replacement drive.
They also presented a letter from Father Alfonso Cely, pastor of St. Ann Church, which read in full: “I would like to humbly thank the Knights of Columbus Council 7091 for your generous donation of our new chalices at St. Ann Catholic Church. Your gift has made our altar even more beautiful just in time for Advent. Thank you.”
Council 7091 also acquired a kiosk from the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council in New Haven, Ct., and donated it to St. Thomas Catholic Church in Bartow, after stocking it with booklets focusing on a wide range of topics, including Catholic traditions, prayer, family life and raising children. These booklets are available free of charge to parishioners at the Bartow church.
Donating the chalices to St. Ann Church in Haines City and providing the kiosk and literature to St. Thomas Church in Bartow are two examples of how Council 7091 works to fulfill its obligation to the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council “to build the domestic church.”
Several knights affiliated with Council 7091 also contribute their time and talents to a ministry at St. Matthew Catholic Church, called “Matthew 25:35,” which feeds homeless people in Winter Haven two days each week and also prepares and serves food to homeless people at The Mission in downtown Winter Haven once a month.
“We are proud to be fulfilling our obligation to ‘build the domestic church’ with our support of these special church programs,” Grand Knight James Sharak said. “We look forward to the new year and the opportunity to provide expanded services to churches who need special assistance that the K of C is anxious and uniquely able to provide.”