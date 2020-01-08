PHOTO PROVIDED

Grand Knight James Sharak, center, of Knights of Columbus Council 7091of Cypress Gardens, proudly displays a certificate presented to Council 7091 for donating funds for two new gold chalices at St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City. Flanking Sharak are Deputy Grand Knight Ed Leo and Grand Knight Joey Lopez, both of K-of0C Council 10484, which is affiliated with St. Ann Catholic Church. Council 10484 spearheaded the St. Ann chalice replacement program to which Council 7091 contributed $600 for the purchase of two chalices.