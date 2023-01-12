Developers who were previously approved to build around 6,000 new homes on roughly 1,841 acres west of Eagle Ridge Mall and south of Thompson Nursery Road recently requested that the Lake Wales City Commission make a slight change to their plan.
The landowners now want to develop 1,943 acres without adding any additional housing units.
The hearing process was delayed when a city commission meeting on Dec. 20 ended early due to an unrelated protest at city hall about changing public comment rules and policies. The matter could get final approval Jan. 17.
The development could potentially result in over $610 million in added taxable value to the city and generate $4 million in ad valorem taxes according to the ordinance according to city staff.
Details of the master plan include – 2,800 single family detached homes, 550 paired villas, 950 townhomes,1,800 multi-family homes, 400,000 square feet of commercial, 125,000 square feet of office space and 200,000 square feet of assisted living facilities.
Twenty percent of the land in the master plan is open space or 368 acres. The open space consists of wetlands, natural areas, perimeter buffers, common open space, linear parks, amenity centers and recreational areas.
“At a minimum, the open space includes 10 percent of usable open space (184.15 acres) which includes trails, recreational amenity centers, unprogrammed recreation areas and accessible lakes,” the ordinance stated.
Some of the details included minimum lot widths of 40 feet, 5-foot-wide side setbacks and 15-foot rear setbacks, meaning some homes will be very close to each other.
“Two identifiable community centers with programmed recreational amenities within a short walking distance to the majority of homes will be added,” the ordinance stated. “The project shall provide 1 tree per lot” and “Houses shall be required to have sufficient difference in both front elevation and color schemes.”
The 1,841.5 acres has been owned by the Winter Haven Corporation for 60 years. The additional 100 acres was annexed into the city a few months ago.
According to the owners, who spoke to the commission last year, the original investors have passed and family members who inherited the land are ready to sell. This master plan has been in the works for quite a while now and state regulators have already signed off on the plan.