A flock of fledgling Blue Jays is about to land in Mulberry when school starts in the fall.
The Blue Jays will number at about 1,000 students starting off the 2021-22 school year at the brand-new school.
The 127,000-square-foot school, which has been named Willow Oak Elementary School, is located at 4815 Bailey Road and will absorb students from Kingsford Elementary School and ease crowding at James W. Sikes and R. Bruce Wagner elementary schools, according to Polk County Schools officials.
The school will follow a template design used in other schools in the northeast county. It will be a two-story facility with a basic “U-shape.”
Taking the helm at the new school will be Michelle Townley, a native of the Mulberry area. She is relinquishing her existing role as the school system's Acting Chief Academic Officer to take the leadership position at the new school.
“I am incredibly thankful to Superintendent (Jacqueline) Byrd for honoring my request to serve as the principal,” Townley said,” After much thought, consideration and discussion with my family, this position best suits my commitments at this time in my life. Having the chance to open a brand-new school has long been a dream of mine.
“When I couple this dream with the opportunity to serve the community in which I grew up, I can't help but think it will be one of the greatest honors of my career.”
The $34 million school is more or less replacing Kingsford, according to reports, and PCPS spokesperson Jason Geary explained that the Kingsford campus has no room for expansion and needs major renovations, so it could be modernized or repurposed in the future.
The “Blue Jays” mascot was selected in November after the school's naming committee submitted mascot suggestions. Blue Jays was picked from a short list which included Owls, Acorns and Wildcats.
In December, Townley and Kingsford Assistant Principal Any Santangelo met with a group of fourth-graders to narrow the list down to either the Jays or the Owls. The entire student body then voted on their selection and, though it was a close race, the Blue Jays won.
The new school campus will also feature an early childhood learning center, according to Geary. The 8,500-square-foot building will hold four classrooms, a multipurpose area, offices and a dedicated playground.
The addition is expected to cost almost $3 million, and will serve students in Head Start, ESE pre-kindergarten and voluntary pre-kindergarten.
Byrd said the Willow Oak early childhood learning center is just part of the Polk school district's “overall emphasis” on early-childhood education. She added that it is her hope that additional early childhood centers will be constructed in the district in the future.