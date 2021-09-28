A beautiful new mural was recently dedicated to the life of Mary Lou Ulch in downtown Winter Haven.
Ulch would have been 80 years old on that day.
The mural was commissioned by her widow Alan Ulch, of Winter Haven.
Gillian Fazio, of Lakeland, painted a colorful flower background with her trademark butterfly along with the word HAVEN in white and centered.
The mural is located just west of Grove Roots / The Bike Shop / N+ 1 Coffee shop. If you approach the downtown area from south to north via Third Street, you will see it.
Kari is Mary Lou Ulch's daughter.
“She (Mary Lou Ulch) had a smile that lit up the room so we wanted to paint a mural that lit up the city.” Kari Ulch said. “She was an amazing woman.”
Fazio said it took her around three weeks to complete the mural and that the expected lifespan is around 10 years before it will likely require touch up paint.
Fazio said she has painted around 30 murals in the Polk County region to date and that some are inquiring about additional murals in downtown Winter Haven.