Lake Wales city leaders took another step toward implementing a revitalization plan called Lake Wales Connected over the weekend.
The plan, adopted last year, primarily calls for thousands of trees to be planted and additional trails be built to connect the various neighborhoods of the city. Part of the plan also includes commissioning artists to paint more public art.
Ocala artist EJ Nieves — aka NEHS — was recently commissioned to paint the second mural in Lake Wales in recent weeks. He was joined by his assistant, Andres Garcia.
Gillian Fazio, of Lakeland, painted a mural downtown recently. Nieves was commissioned to paint a mural on the pavement at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and C Street over this past weekend.
The mural depicts a lion with names of historic Lake Wales business owners surrounding.
“To me a lion represents strength, courage, pride,” Nieves said. “Lions have been a significant part of my work for the past five years.”
The artist was recently commissioned to paint a game day poster for the Orlando City Soccer Club Lions, a professional soccer team.
Lake Wales Arts Council Executive Director Andrew Allen started following Neives on social media three years ago and later asked Nieves to exhibit some of his work in Lake Wales. Allen is the person who recommended Nieves be commissioned to paint the lion mural, Nieves said.
Nieves was a middle school art teacher up until a few years ago, when he decided to chase his dream of making a living using his own creativity. He is now a full-time artist who specializes in painting on canvas.
His artist name, NEHS, references a bible verse that starts “No Eye Has Seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him.”
“That is the cornerstone of my artistry,” Nieves said.
Many residents volunteered to help paint. DJ Bush of Lake Wales played some old school tunes while the work was done.