WINTER HAVEN – On Monday night, city commissioners voted to authorize city staff to apply for a grant that, if received, could be the first step toward building a massive nature park west of U.S. 27, between Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Dundee Road.
When it rains in Winter Haven, some of the stormwater flows into the North Chain of Lakes and some goes to the South Chain of Lakes. Both chains flow into what eventually becomes the Peace River — and, ultimately, out into the Gulf of Mexico.
Stormwater from the North Chain ultimately winds up in Lake Hamilton, via the canals. A creek connects Lake Hamilton, goes under Dundee Road and through the pasture where the park may be built. The creek through the pasture currently has berms, so the water keeps flowing as opposed to flooding the pasture.
A hundred years ago, that pasture, located along U.S. 27 was a floodplain. Those living here during Hurricane Irma may remember Dundee Road and the Cypresswood experiencing significant flooding. In theory, restoring the land more in line with what it was like 100 years ago could mitigate future flooding on Dundee Road.
City staff want to build a trail surrounding the park and to build a connector road in between Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Dundee Road, roughly from where Carlton Arms Apartments are located up north to the east side of Cypresswood. The land owner could develop some of the waterfront land along the corridor, city staff suggested.
Mayor Brad Dantzler appeared excited about the concept, saying this project, if built, would complete a loop of trails surrounding Winter Haven once Dundee Road is fully expanded.
City Manager Mike Herr said Utilities Director Gary Hubbard and Assistant Utilities Director Mike Britt were instrumental in helping the project move forward.
The nature park would possibly have a second benefit in that the city could get some credit for additional aquifer recharge. Herr described the nature park as being synonymous to the Harmony development.
The Harmony development is a group of proposed houses roughly around the north side of Lake Lulu. The developer is incorporating wetlands restoration, solar power and helping city staff pump highly treated wastewater back into the aquifer.