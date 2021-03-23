Plans for the proposed “Harmony at Lake Eloise” development on 357 acres of old citrus groves between lakes Eloise and Lulu are being updated.
Originally, the development was envisioned as an ambitious partnership between a real estate investor and the City of Winter Haven. The former developer, who foreclosed on the property last year, planned to create a high-end neighborhood that was self-sustaining in terms of water and electricity consumed by the residents living there.
Additionally, the former developer sought to build a public nature center on wetlands on the south side of Lake Lulu and to help the City of Winter Haven expand the city's reclaimed water and fibre optic cable network.
In December 2020, the foreclosed property was purchased by the Forestar Group, a residential lot development company and majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc. — the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.
Staff representing the new owner recently submitted plans for the property to the City of Winter Haven. The developer has proposed building 1,163 housing units on the property, a 150-room hotel and around 20,000-square-feet of retail space.
The new owner agreed to let the city take ownership of a strip of land through the property to build a multi-use public trail.
The week prior, the Winter Haven City Commission authorized city staff to borrow $22 million from the State of Florida to build the trail and to expand the city’s reclaimed water and fibre optic cable infrastructure through the Harmony property.
West Lake Eloise Drive will be modified from a two-lane side road to a fully-landscaped boulevard. Lots could be available for construction as soon as 2022.
“We believe this is a key project for our community,” read documents prepared by city staff.