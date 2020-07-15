No matter how you slice it, Winter Haven’s newest pizza joint isn’t new to serving the community.
J. Burns’ Pizza, located in the Cypress Station Plaza, serves up delicious pizza pies Tuesday through Sunday.
“Instead of serving the typical New York style pizza, here at J Burns we specialize in what is called St. Louis-style pizza — thin, crispy and cut in squares,” explained Hunter Wade, owner of J. Burns’ Winter Haven and co-owner of J. Burns’ Pizza company.
The restaurant has been a Polk County favorite for over 50 years. Years ago, J. Burns’ moved around Winter Haven, including one of their most well-remembered restaurants, Pizza & Pipes, that featured an organ and arcade games.
Now, they have the Winter Haven location as well as one in Lakeland.
The J. Burns’ team stands behind their reputation of providing a family-friendly atmosphere, having the best-of-the-best in service, and using quality ingredients to make your pizzas. They also offer lots of different options when it comes to their menu. You can order pizzas, salads, subs and more. Their signature pies are made-to-order in three sizes.
If you’re looking for gluten-free pizza in town, they’ve got you covered. J. Burns offers two different types and they can be made with any toppings aside from their meatballs. My personal favorite combination is pepperoni, ham, and green olives.
One way J. Burns’ is unique is how the staff absolutely loves to give back.
“We host regular spirit nights at the restaurant for many local schools, churches and other business. Twenty percent of the ticket amounts for that night will be donated back to that group,” said Wade.
Not only do they aspire to donate to support our community, but they will also give back to each customer. Their loyalty program is points-based. Basically, for every dollar you spend, you get one point. When you make it to 50 points, which isn’t a difficult feat, you get $5 off — when you score 100 points, you’ll getting $15 off your order!
J. Burns’ is a class act and we’re stoked to have them back where they were born, in Winter Haven.
If you haven’t tried it out yet, go grab a pizza on Cypress Gardens Boulevard — or order some for delivery through Bite Squad.
—
What to know: J. Burns’ Pizza
5535 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven | Phone: 863-256-0200