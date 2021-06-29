Tanika Poole is a survivor. She survived the abuse of two husbands and wants to help other women in similar situations.
Her first husband was physically and emotionally abusive to her. After years of enduring the mistreatment, she fled to Florida from Chicago. Eventually, she married again only to discover her second husband was abusing her daughters.
In an effort to help those fighting comparable battles, at the beginning of the year, Poole opened the doors of New Purpose Thrift, a second-hand store created to help fund Bruised But Not Destroyed. The proceeds from the thrift store help provide emergency and transitional housing, food, clothing and the self-sufficiency program. Through a voucher program, the organization also provides free clothing, toiletries, and household items. Donations are tax deductible.
Bruised But Not Destroyed is Poole’s initial effort to “break the silence and raise awareness of abuse. We set out to educate and help provide the support and resources victims need to heal, rebuild and become self-sufficient.”
“The goal of our emergency and transitional housing is to provide a safe, clean and nurturing living environment that allows our clients to thrive and grow into productive members of society,” she said. “We believe that the bumps and bruises of life don’t destroy your future.”
The self-sufficiency program includes therapy, life skills training like financial education and job interviewing skills.
The thrift shop is located at 223 Main St. in Auburndale. The store just added a refrigerator that is available for those in need.
“Anyone is welcome to take what they need from the refrigerator,” Poole said.
Once a month, the shop holds a community giveaway.
“People can come and take as much as they need from clothes to household items,” she said.
The honor system is in effect.
In 2015, Poole published “No More Secrets: The Truth Behind Her Smile,” an autobiography that she said helped her heal from the abuse.
“The book was therapeutic for my healing and now being able to help women on the same journey continues that healing,” she said. “It helps me as I help them.”
The program is making a difference. Recently, a four-month resident of the transitional home graduated with her certified nursing assistant diploma.
For more information, visit www.bbndinc.org.