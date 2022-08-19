The Young Marines, a national youth organization, announces a new unit in Winter Haven – the Mid-Florida Eagles Young Marines.
It is led by Unit Commander Wally Gallart, of Lake Wales.
The Young Marines is a youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through high school graduation. The program focuses on character building, leadership, self-discipline, and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.
"We are putting a call out to boys and girls to join our ranks," Gallart said. “In the Young Marines, many friendships are formed, and many such friendships continue into adulthood.”
There are more than friendships, however. There are leadership schools as well as travel opportunities such as visiting Pearl Harbor; participating in National Navajo Code Talkers Day; and joining summer camps for sailing, white water rafting, simulated flying, working at a cattle ranch, exploring the "Wild West," scuba diving lessons, and visiting American historical sites.
Future Scholars Christian Academy of Winter Haven allowed Gallart to set up the unit at their school.
“The school’s logo is the eagle, and their motto is: Lead, Succeed, and Inspire,” he said. “This is very fitting with what I want to do with the kids, because I hope our program will help teach them self-discipline and leadership skills.”
The Young Marines' objectives are:
• To promote the physical, moral, and mental development of its members.
• To advocate a healthy, drug-free lifestyle through continual drug prevention education.
• To instill in its members’ the ideals of honesty, fairness, courage, respect, loyalty, dependability, attention to duty, love of God, and fidelity to the United States of America and its institutions.
To stimulate interest in and respect for academic achievement and the history and traditions of the United States of America.
To promote physical fitness through physical activities including participation in athletic events and close order drill.
“Wally Gallart displays impressive leadership skills and a strong commitment to youth,” said Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “I have no doubts that the Mid-Florida Eagles Young Marines will be a successful unit offering unique experiences to youth in the Winter Haven, Florida area.”
“We have the potential to be a game changer for not only for Winter Haven but for all of Polk County,” Gallart said.
For more information, call Wally Gallart at 863-605-3549, email wallyg1956@hotmail.com or visit the unit website at https://youngmarines.org/unit/mid-floridaeagles/page.
Since the Young Marines' humble beginnings in 1959 with one unit and a handful of boys, the organization has grown to more than 238 units with 6,100 youth and 2,100 adult volunteers in 40 states, the District of Columbia, Japan, and affiliates in a host of other countries.
For more information, visit the official website at: https://youngmarines.org.