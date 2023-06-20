American Red Cross honors volunteers and community members

“My cousin told me all the good things about being a volunteer for the American Red Cross (ARC),” volunteer, Janice Fields, a retired school bus driver for PCSB said. “I thought it sounded like a great way to help those in need.”
With 23 years’ experience driving large vehicles, Fields is an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) driver when deployed to disaster areas. This role has a variety of duties from ERV collecting and disseminating survival supplies, delivering medical supplies and often working as a partner with non-profits providing kitchen teams and acting as a food truck.
Coming from a background with a career in public service in fire safety and law enforcement, Mike Green decided to continue his retirement volunteer hours to help others. Both he and his wife deploy to disaster sites locally and internationally. His wife has been deployed to Guam recently.
“Usually a deployment is a two-week block of time, but when going to an international site, a deployment with long travel could be as long as four weeks,” Green said. “Using my skills from my career helps a great deal to be an Assistant Director of Logistics. We have a varied mix of people from many backgrounds who make up our volunteer teams.”
Winter Haven Executive Director Tina Sweeten works with all six counties in this area, Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Pasco, Polk and Sumter. Special Awards were given out at the Annual Celebration to the following:
The Clara Barton Award was given to Sharon Christian, Board Secretary for her exceptional work and special programs.
Director Charlie Bird and Chief Sonny Emery were presented with the Second Annual Hero Awards for their “Sound the Alarm Event,” which installed fire alarms for local communities in need, with the assistance of the Winter Haven Fire Department.
The Exceptional Volunteer Service Award went to Board President Keith Parker for his Mission Red project, partnering with Career Source interns to raise funds for the Home Fire Campaign over the last two summers.
The Points of Light Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Vincent Houser for his time given to the ARC for 4,458 volunteer hours, valued at $29.95/hour for a contribution of time equivalent to $130,000.
National CEO Gail McGovern has a dedication to ensuring diversity, inclusion and belonging at the Red Cross for staff, volunteers, donors and clients. Sweeten announced, “In this spirit, I would like to recognize two annual Diversity Champions from right here in Winter Haven,” she said.
“We are proud to present our first annual Diversity Champion Award to our City of Winter Haven Director of Diversity and Inclusivity Christine Samuel, who is also a Red Cross leadership volunteer on the Board’s Mission Committee. In her role with the city, Samuel has created opportunities for diverse events and programs for the community,” stated Sweeten.
The second Diversity Champion Award was presented to Dan Chesnicka, Producing Director of Theatre Winter Haven,” explained Sweeten. “This year, with the support of the Mayor and the City Manager, Chesnicka has brought diverse performances, in addition to starting the Penguin Project, which allows children with disabilities to act in productions,” Sweeten added.
According to Keith Parker, Board of Directors Chair for the ARC of Mid-Florida, the board is still looking to add volunteers and is always looking for people to serve as a board member, an advisory board member, or on the Disaster Action Team (DAT).
There are many different types of talent, time and treasure always needed.
For more details on the DAT, check online at https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/disaster-action-team.html or
www.redcross.org or 1-800-redcross.