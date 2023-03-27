ORLANDO/WINTERHAVEN- Blackton Inc., the Orlando-based firm that ranks as one of Central Florida’s largest distributors of materials to homebuilders, has been selected as the supplier of flooring for Canton Park, Maronda Homes’ latest new construction community in Winter Haven.
Michael Blackton, chief executive officer, said his firm will provide a variety of flooring in the construction of 35 new single-family homes, including a model home that will open for viewing by late spring/early summer at the Polk County community off of Buckeye Loop Road.
Blackton is supplying tile, hardwoods and carpeting for new homes that range from 1,443 to more than 3,059 square feet of living area and that are priced from the low $300,000s.
The family-owned business is headquartered on Alden St. north of downtown Orlando, with locations in Leesburg, Holly Hill and South Orlando. Blackton, Inc. has been supplying the home building industry from Jacksonville to Tampa for more than six decades, and Maronda has been a loyal client for the vast majority of that time, according to a company media release issued last week.