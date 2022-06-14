Maria Petit Food Boutique is doing things a bit differently when it comes to healthy eating.
Maria Tereza, owner of the Auburndale restaurant, offers meal plans to busy families or those who may need help coming up with healthy, quick options for dinner. And she opened a downtown location last September so locals can come sit, relax and try one of her unique menu items.
Tereza offers personalized menus to fit her customer’s needs and goals whether it is a KETO diet, low carb, Vegan, gluten free or if they are just trying to eat a bit healthier. She also consults with a dietician to help put together her program.
Those who place orders can do it weekly and pick up the meals or have them delivered.
“I love to help people through my food and encourage healthy eating,” she said, explaining that she’s always worked in the food industry.
Some favorites on her menus include grilled salmon with creamy broccoli sauce and cabbage salad; baked cod with roasted brussel sprouts; Tuscan chicken with wild rice, green beans, butternut squash and roasted almonds; pot roast with mashed sweet potatoes; shrimp with zucchini noodles and tofu croquettes with sundried tomato and spinach quinoa just to name a few. The meal plans rotate every three months and her dine-in menu changes monthly but includes a weekly special.
Meals range from $8 to $12 and customers ordering meal plans can pop them in the microwave and they’re eating within a couple of minutes.
“We all have busy lives and sometimes the kids aren’t eating well,” she said. “Meal prep helps and it is right there for you.”
And with her Brazilian background, Tereza often cooks up some specialties like one of Brazil’s most famous dishes – black bean stew with rice, yucca flour and collard greens. Coxinha is another favorite as well as a soda called guarana antarctica.
The small, renovated building on East Lake Ave. makes you smile when you walk in the door. It’s a quiet, welcoming atmosphere with simply decorated tables and new décor for the seasons.
“It’s the perfect place to meet up with friends and it has the most delicious food,” said Shelly Dibble, a nearby business owner and frequent customer. “It feels like a tearoom.”
Tereza also does catering, hosts private parties and sells homemade treats whether you need a quick, sweet gift for a friend or craving something for yourself. Grab a treat from around the world such as a French macaroon, Portuguese coconut custard, Brazilian chocolate truffles and Puetro Rican vanilla flan. She also has gluten free/sugar free date truffles, almond cookies and banana fit cake.
Tereza said the city of Auburndale helped her in renovating the old house. She received a redevelopment grant which helps property owners make substantial improvements to their buildings. The city gives you 50 percent of what was spent on the renovations up to $50,000. “They gave us amazing support and the money was very important to keep cash flow as we opened in the middle of the pandemic,” she said.
Tereza hopes to expand her business by offering her meals at other stores, so customers can come and grab a meal to take home. “I’m very happy with the results,” she said. “I put love and my heart into it. It’s a very supportive community and it’s still a work in progress.”
Maria Petit Food Boutique is located at 227 E. Lake Ave and is open for meal plan pick up Monday and Tuesday and the restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Reservations can be made for Saturdays.