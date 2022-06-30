An Italian-themed coffee shop is coming to downtown Auburndale.
Au Bella Café will be at 117 E. Lake Ave. where Chamba’s Hometown Café was located. Owner Stacey Oakley is naming it after her two daughters Audrey and Bella. Oakley hopes to open the doors in October.
“Many people leave to go to Winter Haven or Lakeland to grab coffee and walk downtown,” she said. “Auburndale needs more (of these businesses) downtown. Our growth is so big and we need to keep our young people here.”
Oakley’s plan is to serve lattes, espresso, regular coffee, flavored teas, infused waters and smoothies. She’ll also offer customers tasty grab and go pastries. Au Bella will have plenty of seating with bright colors to bring “joy and happiness.”
The location was completely gutted and Oakley wanted to open it up and bring back its original character, such as an exposed brick wall.
Oakley is also chief financial officer of The Florida Brewery in Auburndale and part owner of Crave & Copper with her husband. The restaurant and microbrewery, next to the coffee shop, was forced to close in 2019 when a kitchen fire broke out. The pandemic made it more difficult to clean up and restore it, but Oakley said they plan to open again in August – a much anticipated re-opening.
The café will operate separate from the brewery and restaurant, but Oakley said she’ll still have help from family and friends.
She said she was looking forward to offering a quick service pick up at the cafe for those on their way to work. Patrons will be able to place their orders online and there will be a pickup shelf inside. Eventually, she may have a staff member who can come out to the cars as well. There is street parking in front of the shop and a large parking lot across the street.
She wants the coffee shop and Crave & Copper to be a place where locals can gather, grab a beer or coffee and spend time downtown. Oakley plans to open in the mornings until about noon and then reopen in the evening from 3 to 5:30 or 6 p.m.
“Locals are looking for an afternoon pick-me-up too. It’s across from the dance studio and people getting out of school (will have a place to go),” she said.
Sonya Cheatwood, owner of Esprit Dance Academy across the street, looks forward to another place for locals to gather.
“I can see all of our dance moms hanging out and relaxing while waiting for the kids to get out of class,” she said.
She’s a big fan of coffee and tea and knows the dancers will definitely be grabbing smoothies as well.
“This will create more socialization within the downtown,” Cheatwood said. “Residents can meet new people and when there are downtown events, people will enjoy it.”
Oakley is hoping the coffee shop and reopening of Crave & Copper will help the entire downtown district.
“Crave & Copper brought a lot to downtown. Now maybe we’ll see other stores too,” she said.