Commission election in Lake Wales: Two seats are up for grabs

Four Lake Wales city commission candidates proposed exactly why they felt they should be elected as the next city commissioners and what matters were most important to them, as the Lake Wales Candidate Forum got underway on Monday, March 13.
Jessica Bray of the American Association of University women served as the moderator.
Candidates were given three minutes for their opening statements, then each had the chance to answer the five questions asked of them. (Due to space available, the Winter Haven Sun is only doing a small snippet of each candidate. Visit their various websites and social media pages for their campaign information.)
The four running for office are Keith Thompson (Seat 3) versus Michelle Threatt (Seat 3); Danielle Pride Gibson (Seat 5) versus incumbent Robin Gibson (Seat 5).
(The four here are presented as they were seated from left to right on the AAUW stage.)
Keith Thompson
Thompson, who was raised in Lake Wales and called it his home for 55 years, returned to the city in 1998 with his wife, Krista. The couple has one daughter, Abigail, whom they raised in Lake Wales, who is now married and starting her own family.
Thompson said he has had a “life-long walk of faith with Jesus Christ that has deepened and enriched every part of who I am and hope to be. This walk has shaped every ethic, value and belief that I have about the role of government, responsibility of citizenship and the natural rights of all people.”
With Lake Wales on the cusp of great growth and development, he said it is up to the city government to manage and mitigate the effects of rapid growth while being mindful and “attentive to the quality of the conversations we’re having about the issues.”
“Whatever the matter before the commission, asking tough, fair and curious questions is critical to a successful pathway forward,” he said.
“My hope is to inspire and elevate a better conversation about the issues we face,” he said. “There is a wasted energy and bandwidth in negativity and divisive dialogue, it rarely ever changes minds and hearts.”
Thompson said if elected, his role will be to make sure the projects (such as lighting near school bus stops, after a student suffered fatal injuries when hit by a vehicle at a dark stop) are funded and carried out “efficiently and effectively, in a timely manner.” He said he also believes citizens should be informed and educated as to the process and given updates along the way through social media and email.
His campaign information can be found at: www.inspireandelevate.org Facebook Page: Keith Thompson for Lake Wales City Commission Seat 3 Instagram: keith_thompson1986; Twitter: @kthompson33853 LinkedIN: Keith Thompson
Michelle Threatt
Threatt is a mother of two sons and has 4 grandchildren, is the owner of Topsy’s Food Truck, author of Life Moments to Inspire, Laugh & Pray, and as she describes herself, “a community involved citizen who cares about people.”
Having served the community and county in law enforcement 15 years until her retirement in 2017, she said, “I am running for city commissioner at this time because I've been on the outside involved helping my community and city for the last 4 years. It is now time to be on the inside to help even more and to know about changes and be a part of the change and helping the people.”
Threatt has received many awards and news recognition for her community work. “I have attended city commission meetings consistently for the last 4 years unless I was working,” she said. Currently a board commissioner of the Lake Wales Housing Authority, it has given her the chance to discuss and vote on decisions for the community.
“I spend time with the residents and listen to their issues, and get the answers for them and help resolve their issues,” she said. Things important to her include accountability and transparency as an elected official, city growth, and making sure residents feel their concerns and issues have been heard. A big support of business and youth initiatives, she said she believes the city commission should have programs available to help those causes, noting that when it comes to youth, “it takes a village.” Regarding communication, she noted that “Everyone is not always going to agree, but we can respect each other’s thoughts and opinions,” she said. “We should all be treated fairly, no matter our gender, race, beliefs, sexual preference, rich or poor. We all have work to do and that starts by listening to one another,” she said.
“If you want change, change, and that starts with you,” she added.
Threatt’s campaign information can be found on her social media page: Michelle Threatt for Lake Wales City Commissioner, Seat 3. She said she also shares some campaign ideas on her personal page.
Danielle Pride Gibson
Gibson has lived in Lake Wales for 33 years. Sharing that she was a foster child who went through several homes before landing in Lake Wales, she adds she feels like she has already “beaten the odds.” Gibson said she wants to be the person “getting out in the community and knocking on doors.” Noting that she was not the average commissioner candidate, she said she has done her homework and has been studying city government and the various community issues facing lake Wales. The newly elected Vice President of the Whispering Ridge Community Homeowners Association, she said “I am going to step my game up.”
She is married to Curtis Gibson, who also served on the city commission previously and is the mother of 5 children. She is a retention specialist and licensed insurance agent.
“I chose to run for city commission because I have a heart of service and am not afraid of hard work,” she said. “I am new to the political world, but with my experience, I believe it will be beneficial to have a different perspective in bringing new ideas to our city commission.” Gibson said that along with “being diverse,” she considers herself to be “cultured and an open-minded individual.”
“I have a strong ability to relate to everyone around me and I believe that will work in my favor in terms of being a successful commissioner,” she said. Her top priorities, she notes, will be the city’s growth, recreation (quality of life) and community engagement. A graduate of the LWHS Class of 2005, she said “listen, learn and then lead is my slogan.”
Gibson’s campaign information can be found on her Facebook page, Danielle Pride Gibson for City Commissioner, Seat 5.
Robin Gibson
Gibson, who is currently a Lake Wales city commissioner running for reelection, shared he has been married to his wife Jean for 61 years, has 4 children and 6 grandchildren. Noting he believes in the Bok ethic, “Make you the world (Lake Wales) a bit better or more beautiful because you have lived in it,” he said he has been annually elected as Deputy Mayor by his fellow city commissioners, which automatically makes him the chair of the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency. A long-time attorney, who served as general counsel at the state level, he helped charter the Downtown Development Commission for the City of Lake Wales. He spoke of his present and prior experience serving on the city commission and various boards in Lake Wales. He said that during the 7 years he has served as chair, the CRA increased from “zero redevelopment” to a range of major redevelopment activity, including the recent $18.5 million bond issue containing the $12.7 million “Lake Wales Connected” project, which links downtown with the Northwest neighborhood. There will be a groundbreaking for that project next month, he said.
“Having been a part of bringing these projects to fruition, I very badly want to apply my knowledge and experience to make sure these projects are successful,” he said. He said he did not want to “toot” his “own horn,” but said he has been instrumental in helping mobilize the strengths of the Lake Wales CRA, City Commission, Lake Wales Main Street, Lake Wales Heritage, Lake Wales Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Council and a list of community and civic clubs to not only bring the Lake Wales Connected plan to fruition, but support Dover Kohl & Partners’ efforts to guide growth and conservation in the surrounding utility service area according to the Lake Wales Envisioned concepts.
Gibson said that anyone with questions can contact either his office manager, Colleen Curchy at 727-543-1784, or his cell phone at 863-632-9000.