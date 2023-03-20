Eloise Loop Road Closing for Roundabout Project

Bartow, Fla. (March 17, 2023) — On Monday, March 20, construction of a new roundabout for the Harmony at Lake Eloise subdivision will close Eloise Loop Road at the intersection with West Lake Eloise Drive and Macon Road for up to 90 days for worker and public safety. Closing Eloise Loop Road is also needed to over-excavate unsuitable soils for the installation of an impermeable barrier to prevent groundwater intrusion into the new road base. While work will be phased to maintain access to homesites on Macon Road, West Lake Eloise Drive will remain closed for another 30 days to complete its approach to the roundabout.
Through traffic will detour along Rifle Range Road or Eagle Lake Loop Road to avoid closure. Commuters can expect delays and should add extra drive time to trips in this area, particularly during peak travel hours. For more details, contact Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at 863-535-2200.