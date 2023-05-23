Every Baby Deserves a Healthy Start, G.R.O.W. Doulas

Established under the leadership of George H. Bush in 1991, the Healthy Start Initiative provides for Universal Risk screening of all Florida pregnant women and newborns to ensure that newborns get a healthy start.
According to Bridgette Jerger, who is transitioning into the statewide Doula Director position, “G.R.O.W. Doulas (G.R.O.W. = Guidance, Resources, Open-hearted Wisdom) began in 2016 in Indian River County. Healthy Start created the G.R.O.W. Doula Module which The Florida Association of Healthy Start Coalition (FAHSC) will use to implement their statewide Doula Initiative.”
“Every mom deserves a doula, someone who loves helping, loves babies, has the ability to have a flexible schedule and is a naturally nurturing person,” Jerger said.
A doula is a non-medical, professionally trained support person for moms during pregnancy, labor and delivery and post-delivery time. Providing emotional and physical support, as well as evidence-based education is their role. In addition, a Doula’s assistance includes 3-4 (60-90 minute) prenatal visits, being part of the labor and delivery team, and then 3-4 post-natal visits to make sure the new mom’s questions and concerns are all addressed. (If self-paid, Doula services could range at $1,200 and up.) Now, some managed care plans cover these expenses.
Amy Beascoechea, the Provider Liaison/Social Media Manager/Doula for Healthy Start Coalition Hardee, Highland and Polk Counties, said that “In the last two years … since managed care has covered doula services, there have been observable positive outcomes in pregnancy.”
Healthy Start Coalition statistics show that having a doula work with a pregnant woman has been proven to decrease length of labor and lessen the need for medication. Doulas support the pregnant/birthing/new mothers and family members by offering basic breastfeeding training, sharing helpful resources and providing help and support once the baby is born. Having a caring individual who can help before, during and after giving birth, including the ability to watch for symptoms of postpartum depression in new moms, is invaluable to many moms.
Stephanie Lewis first saw a flyer about a Doula Training in Polk County and said,
“I was so delighted to be selected and then trained as a doula as one of 10 to be awarded a scholarship funded through Simply Healthcare, Humana and Indian River Healthy Start Coalition. This last year, working with moms and families has been life-changing for me. Being able to help moms, encourage breastfeeding, share resources, and help achieve better birth outcomes is so amazing.”
G.R.O.W. Doula training contracted through Healthy Start Coalition clients recently saw 47 applications, 15 of which were accepted and trained. There are now 15 trained doulas in the Winter Haven area. Some doulas may have one client per month, others may have 4-5 clients per month. Doulas may range in age from their 20’s- 60+ years and are reimbursed for services as Independent Contractors.
Prior to birth, a doula may go along to prenatal appointments, help with creating the birth plan and give “assignments” for the moms-to-be. For example, the floppy face/floppy fanny practice is coaching a mom how to relax through the length of a contraction.
Interested women who have a passion to help and a passion for infant health may apply to become a trained doula. Scholarships for training are funded by Simply Health, Humana, and Indian River Healthy Start Coalition. In June of 2022, the first Doula Medicaid approved graduates were trained. Training consists of an intense 2 1/2 days.
Doulas then meet on a regular basis to enhance their skills.
Having a doula used to be a “status thing” for the super wealthy or a “hippie-type” mom. Now, it is a doable for anyone. Doulas are part of the “Care Team.”
They help create the birth story that the mom would like to have. Whatever helps to create the calm, peaceful environment to welcome new life – be it aromatherapy, music, or lighting, doulas assist.
Charlene Edwards, Executive Director for the Healthy Start Coalition for Hardee, Highlands and Polk Counties, shares, “We are excited to grow the programs and see the Doula programexpand. As our motto says, ‘Every baby deserves a healthy start,’ and we are excited to continue building our Doula Network to make that a reality.”
To learn more about Doulas, how to find one, how to become one, email Amy Beascoechea at abeascoechea@healthystarthhp.org.