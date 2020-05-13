POLK COUNTY – On May 1, Polk County Board of County Commissioners Chair Bill Braswell announced on his personal social media account that the federal government had wired $126 million directly into the county’s bank account in late April without much prior notice.
Braswell recounted the experience of receiving such a windfall somewhat unexpectedly to the Sun.
“There had been email exchanges for almost two weeks,” Braswell said. “We knew it was coming but we were not told how much.
“We found out only counties with over 500,000 residents would receive it,” he continued. “Then Hillsborough County got $250 million and, since we have half their population, we knew the general range — what we didn’t know was what strings (would be) attached.”
County officials are in the process of figuring out the logistics of distributing the money to residents as soon as possible, while also keeping the county’s ability to pass a federal audit next fiscal year in mind.
“This is a lot of money, but we are a very large county and it will go fast,” Braswell posted online. “If you do the math, we can help up to 16,000 businesses if the average grant is $2,500 and up to 15,000 individuals if they all got the max.”
Of course, funny things happen when $126 million is deposited into an account over which you have some authority. Braswell acknowledged as much in another social media post from May 2.
“You can't imagine how many friend requests you get after you post that you are giving away $126,000,000,” Braswell wrote. “I got real popular. I have hit my limit for friends but there is no limit for followers.”