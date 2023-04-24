Floridians were miffed after being wakened from their sleep Thursday morning by an emergency alert “test” on their phones and devices, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management is now looking for a new vendor for the service, previously provided by EverBridge.
Several took to social media to complain statewide, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management sent out an apology on social media post noting “We know a 4:45 wakeup call isn’t ideal,” and explained that the incident was supposed to be on television and not disturb anyone sleeping.
The Division also posted a press release on their website noting that “Emergency alert testing directives originate from the federal government. This morning’s test was supposed to be a test of televised emergency alerts, which the Florida Association of Broadcasters normally schedules for very early in the morning because that is when the fewest people are watching TV (to minimize disruption).”
Also noted is that Florida contracts with a company called EverBridge to provide the technical coding and instructions required to push out emergency alerts.
According to the media release, “EverBridge sent the wrong technical specifications for this alert – which ultimately pushed the alert over the Wireless Emergency Alert system (cellphones).”
The Division also noted, “Good government identifies errors, corrects them expediently, and holds people accountable when appropriate. The Division recognizes that this error was unacceptably disruptive and will correct it.”
By email with the Winter Haven Sun, Friday, Amelia Johnson, Deputy Director of Communications & External Affairs, Florida Division of Emergency Management, said “The Division will follow Florida state statutes regarding the process of obtaining a new vendor for this service.”
“Nonetheless, the Division stresses the importance of being able to receive emergency alerts as disasters can happen at any time and these alerts save lives. Please do maintain emergency alert notifications on your cellular device – we will ensure they are used appropriately henceforth,” added the Division in the media release.