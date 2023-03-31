Hook a license-free fishing weekend!

Want to fish and don’t have a fishing license yet?
That’s ok, because this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, 2023, is a License-free freshwater fishing weekend, courtesy of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The second weekend this year will be held in June.
There is also an exemption known as the “cane-pole rule.”
Older kids fishing with a cane-pole from the bank do not need a fishing license, according to the FWC webpage https://myfwc.com/license/recreational/do-i-need-one/.
Any other time, Florida residents and visitors are required to possess a Florida hunting, freshwater fishing or saltwater fishing license when they engage in fishing and hunting activities.
Even if a person is casting a line, or catching fish and releasing them, they still need a fishing license.
As for saltwater fishing, a saltwater fishing license is required to attempt to take any native or nonnative marine organisms, such as crabs, lobsters, and marine plants, the FWC notes on its website.
Licenses and permits are required to help or assist in the take, as well. Anyone who is passively participating in fishing by setting decoys, calling birds or baiting hooks, whether they are actively fishing or not, must have a license and appropriate permits.
But there are exemptions for license and permit requirements (here are a few, check the FWD webpage for more):
*Youth under 16 years of age are exempt, as well as exempt from federal duck stamp requirements.
*Resident seniors aged 65 or older with proof of age or residency (such as a valid Florida Driver’s License or ID card) or who has an optional Resident 65+ Hunt/Fish Certificate (available at no-cost online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or at your county tax collectors’ offices.
*If you are fishing on your own homestead land, or the homestead land of your spouse or minor child, or if you are a minor child freshwater fishing or hunting on the homestead of your parent, no license is necessary.
*Florida residents certified as totally and permanently disabled who possess a Florida Resident Disabled Person’s Hunting and Fishing License.
*Florida residents who are members of the Armed Forces of the United States, who are not stationed in this state and home on leave for 30 days or less, upon submission of orders.
*Those hunting for wild hog on private land.
*Individuals who are observing or filming someone else who is fishing or hunting and who are not assisting (baiting hooks, reels, setting decoys, calling birds, etc.) in the take in any way.
*Disabled Veterans or active or reserve duty military service members and their immediate family members and assistants, who are participating in a permitted outdoor recreational event, for which the Commission has issued a Military/Disabled Veteran Event License Exemption Permit to the event organizer.
*Customers or patrons (residents and non-residents) hunting on a hunting preserve that has a Blanket Hunt Preserve License are exempt from individual license requirements of a Hunting License; Deer Permit; Florida Waterfowl Permit; Archery Season Permit; Crossbow Season Permit; Muzzleloading Gun Season Permit; and/or Turkey Permit (Pursuant to Florida Statute 379.3712).
*Florida residents accepted as a client for developmental disabilities by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities. The agency must furnish proof to such clients.
*Those fishing in a fishpond of 20 acres or less which is located entirely within the private property of its owner. A fishpond is a man-made pond constructed for the primary purpose of fishing, entirely within the property lines of the owner and with no surface water connection to public waters.
*Individuals fishing in a fishpond of 20 acres or more, whose owner has purchased a fishpond license at a fee of $3 per surface acre.
*Individuals who possess a Resident Freshwater Commercial Fishing License.
*Those fishing in the St. Mary’s River or Lake Seminole (but not including tributary creeks in Florida) and have a valid Georgia fishing license.
*Those freshwater fishing during free freshwater fishing days.
*Florida residents fishing with live or natural bait, using poles or lines that are not equipped with a fishing-line retrieval mechanism, and fishing for noncommercial purposes in their home county (does not include fish management areas within the home county.)