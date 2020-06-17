The Lake Wales Public Library's 2020 Summer Reading programs will look a little different this year. The 2020 theme is “Imagine Your Story.” The theme invites children and teens to find imagination and adventures through reading, learning and traveling through books. The Lake Wales Public Library’s Youth Services staff are committed to provide excellent summer programs to encourage reading, art, STEM and outdoor play.
Our popular reading logs will be available online through a new app called READSquared. Library users are invited to create an account for each adult, child or teen in a family and log your books throughout the summer and earn prizes. Register for a Lake Wales Public Library READSquared account at http://lakewales.readsquared.com/.
The very popular “Reading with the Rays” incentive program is still rewarding young readers. For information on this summer’s Reading with the Rays’ program, downloadable game card and recommended reading lists, visit raysbaseball.com/reading.
Teen Programs are emphasizing participation through fun and safe social media platforms, with reading, activities and games for our young adults. Follow the library’s Instagram page, lakewalespubliclibrary. Summer programs and activities for teens will be posted there.
Weekly Imagination Kits are available to families via Door Side pickup, or by mail. Each week a new activity kit will go home with your family for learning and fun. Call 863.678.4004, ext. 224, to schedule a pick up of Imagination Kits.
Register to receive the monthly Lake Wales Public Library Youth Services eNewsletter by emailing library@lakewalesfl.gov, or call the Youth Services department, 863.678.4004, ext. 224.