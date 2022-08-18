August has been designated as National Motorsports Awareness Month.
Originally, the designation was made in an effort to promote motorsports, but in time, it has evolved to also draw attention to motorsports safety, and I am happy to do what I can to draw attention to that.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) tracks statistics regarding Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs), which consists of All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs), and Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs). OHV’s can also include Jeeps, golf carts, and snowmobiles (don’t see too many of those around here).
There are a lot of OHVs in Polk County; some used for recreation and others are used as work vehicles.
Sadly, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has seen too many serious crashes involving these vehicles.
The CPSC says that on average, nearly 105,000 OHV crashes occur each year across the country. About 27 percent of these resulted in injuries to children under 16, and when it comes to fatal OHV crashes, about 16 percent resulted in deaths to children under 16.
I don’t say this to scare anyone away from riding in these type of vehicles; as with many recreational activities, there are bound to be risks. The best step to prevent injuries is to take necessary precautions and know your limits and the limits of the vehicles.
Florida law does allow for children under 16 to ride and even operate ATVs, but they must wear a proper helmet and eye protection (FSS 316.2074). Florida requires an OHV Safety Certification Card for riders under 16 years of age to ride Off-Highway Vehicles on public lands. Safety certification information is available online at www.atvsafety.org. There is also a training session called DirtBike School for anyone 6-and-up, and that information is available at www.dirtbikeschool.org.
A few more things to mention: Children should always be supervised, you should never have more people on an OHV than it is designed for, and never operate an OHV under the influence of alcohol or drugs. These all seem like common sense statements, but common sense isn’t always all that common.