Lake Wales police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others hospitalized Sunday afternoon.
Around 1:44 p.m., police officers responded to the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments regarding a shooting that had just occurred. One man was found shot dead. Two others were hospitalized for gunshot wounds and were expected to survive.
The Lake Wales Police Department will provide updated information when it is available. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective David Arana at 863-678-4223, Ext. 269.
