Winter Haven, FL (33880)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 86F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.