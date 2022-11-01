A total of 14 sexual offenders were arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office during an October sting.
The Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, Crime Suppression Teams and the Florida Department of Corrections and Probation conducted a Halloween sexual offender/predator compliance initiative during the month of October.
The operation was aimed at ensuring compliance with Florida's registration laws for convicted sex offenders and sex predators within Polk County. Detectives charged 14 suspects with failure to comply with sex offender registrations laws, violation of probation or other charges.
"Protecting our children is a top priority, and our detectives work hard year-round to keep track of convicted sexual offenders and predators who reside in Polk County to ensure they remain compliant with the law. Parents and community members are concerned about predators and offenders being around children, especially during events and holidays like Halloween. That is why every year we conduct initiatives like this one to show sex offenders and predators that we take every one of the requirements seriously, and failure to comply will result in an arrests," sid Polk Sheriff Grady Judd.
There are 1,238 sexual offenders and 147 sexual predators registered in polk County. The offenders and predators are checked every quarter by Polk detectives to ensure they are in compliance with Florida’s sexual offender/predator registration laws. The state requirement is for a check to be completed at least once a year. During the initiative Polk County Sheriff’s Office SVRT detectives accomplished the following:
• Compliance checks conducted: 990
• Compliance checks - in compliance: 951
• Compliance checks - not in compliance: 39
• Hours dedicated to this operation: 176
• Arrests: 13
• Warrants issued: 1
During the third quarter of 2021 (July, August, September) preceding October, detectives arrested 18 Sex Offenders or Predators for various violations.