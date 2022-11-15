While the debate rages over whether to put your Christmas decorations up before or after the leftover turkey is in the fridge, there are those in our community who may feel a little less than thankful this season.
Some are still recovering from hurricane damages, while others are struggling with health, financial, or family issues.
No matter what you’re facing this holiday season, there is always something to be thankful for. There’s an old saying that goes, “It isn’t what you have in your pocket that makes you thankful, but what you have in your heart.”
So, this Thanksgiving, try to count the blessings you’ve experienced in your life. We all suffer setbacks, but we all experience good things in our lives as well.
And if you are in a position that allows you the opportunity to help others, consider giving to an organization in our community that is providing outreach to those in need this holiday season.
Smokin’ Chanchos food truck on Oakland Road in Lakeland is sponsoring a toy drive to provide children with Christmas presents this year. The Skinfinity Tattoo Company is hosting their annual Bikes for Tykes collection. You can drop off a bike at their Cypress Gardens Boulevard location in Winter Haven. Learn more about Bikes for Tykes here: https://www.skinfinitytattoocompany.com/
And we can’t forget, Polk County Toys for Tots is in full swing! They are in need of toys or games for tweens – they already have lots of goodies for toddlers, and you can learn more about Toys for Tots here: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/. You can drop off any unwrapped toy at any of our Sheriff’s Office district offices or at our main operations center.
As you’re gathered around the table or relaxing in front of a football game, take a moment to hug your loved ones a little tighter and think of all things you are thankful for – you might be surprised at all the blessings you’ve been awarded.