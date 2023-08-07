WINTER HAVEN (August 1, 2023) — To invest in the clients and communities of Central Florida, Anglin Reichmann Armstrong P.C. (Anglin) has merged in Adamson + Co, P.A., effective August 1, 2023. The combined firms will operate under the name Anglin Reichmann Armstrong and expand the firm’s presence in the U.S. Southeast region and nationally, the firm reported in a media release last week.
This merger strengthens Anglin’s commitment to serve existing and new clients throughout Central Florida and grow with them, adding extensive knowledge and community investment through the Adamson team. With an office in Polk County, centrally located between Tampa and Orlando, Anglin can deliver additional resources, technology and professional career opportunities to several local communities.
“Central Florida has been on our radar for a long time, and we already have existing relationships and clients there,” said Anglin Managing Partner Brandon Smith. “We looked thoroughly at the culture and client service approach of Adamson + Co., and we saw that Eric Adamson and the team there shared our vision along with the industry knowledge to be a great fit.”
Managing Shareholder of Adamson + Co., Eric Adamson, anticipates opportunities with Anglin to serve his sophisticated client base while adding career opportunities and investment in the local community, he said. “It’s not just a name change. A lot will change for the better with technology enhancements, community leadership and job growth that Anglin can bring to our market. Plus, I can focus even more time on the advisory side and help my clients grow their businesses, build wealth and legacies.”
Adamson notes excitement among his clients and staff about the announcement. “The culture of Anglin is about giving back, and it matters that their people already serve on boards and leadership positions within various industries,” he said. “They bring resources and talent the community wants.”
Polk County is the fastest growing county in Florida and among the top fastest growing counties in the U.S. The company reports this strategic merger will position Anglin to continue offering guidance to government contracting, construction/real estate, technology, healthcare and other industries through Solutions Advisory and Client Accounting and Advisory Services (CAAS) as well as tax, audit and wealth management guidance. “It’s a growing, vibrant market we want to support,” Smith added.
Formed in 1990, Anglin Reichmann Armstrong, P.C. has consistently received accolades such as Best Accounting and Tax Firms and Best Places to Work. With offices in Alabama and Florida, Anglin serves clients throughout the Southeast and nationally through its niche offerings. Services include Audit and Assurance and Tax Advisory Services, CFO Services, Outsourced Accounting and Advisory, Specialized Tax Credits (R&D Credits) and Business Valuations. Anglin is a member of CPAmerica International. For more information, visit www.anglincpa.com
Combined 2022 revenue with the merger is $16M and they will maintain the office and team in Winter Haven with plans for growth there.