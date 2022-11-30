At a Polk County Commission meeting on Nov. 18, staff members said autopsies in Polk were up 8 percent and that Tenth Judicial Circuit Chief Medical Examiner Stephen J. Nelson was asking for $800,000 to be added to his (roughly) $2 million annual budget.
“During COVID, we had a huge increase (in work) and then we continued to have increases,” Nelson's staff said. “It's compounding. It's not slowing down. We expected we would see a drop after COVID but there has not been any drop at all. It's just been a steady increase.”
The Sun reached out to learn what is causing more autopsies.
“Two words: drug overdoses,” Nelson said. “Fentanyl is a continuing huge problem.”
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said 116 people in Polk County died last year from just a small amount of fentanyl.
In October, Sheriff’s Office detectives working with a task force made the largest fentanyl bust in county history.
“Our detectives seized over 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 2.7 million people,” Judd said at the time. “This poison is coming into the country across the border from Mexico, and we are going to continue our investigation into the Mexican drug cartels who are killing innocent people.”
In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB95 into law in Lakeland, a law which enhances penalties for the sale and distribution of opioids in Florida, including fentanyl.
“We have a governor that cares for you and wants to make sure that the sellers pay a price,” Judd said at the time. “When we have these pieces of legislation and you agree to sign them into law, you personally are saving the lives of hundreds or thousands of people across the state and we appreciate it.”
The new law increases the mandatory minimum sentence for trafficking fentanyl from 3 years to 7 years for 4-14 grams, and from 15 to 20 years for 14-28 grams.