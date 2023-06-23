Lake Wales, Fla. (June 23, 2023) – Ken Suarez, retired journalist for WTVT FOX-13 in Tampa, FL, now produces video reports for the City of Lake Wales Communications Department as an independent contractor.
City staff plan to expand its media coverage beyond its services, programs, and capital improvement projects to include human interest stories.
“There are a lot of strong spirited people in Lake Wales doing amazing things for each other and the community. Ken has a great ability to connect with people, and he’s going to help us propel these stories forward,” spokesman Eric Marshall said.
The communications strategy for the City is to inform, engage and connect with citizens.
“I'm thrilled to be part of a dynamic team to help Lake Wales reach its potential to become an even more vibrant and special place than it is now,” Suarez said. Having covered a multitude of stories in Lake Wales over the past 24 years, Suarez told staff he looks forward to becoming involved with the city on a deeper level.
Suarez holds a master’s degree in Journalism from Columbia University in New York. He worked for nearly 25 years as the Polk County reporter for FOX 13 WTVT-TV. Prior, he worked for station WINK-TV in Ft. Myers and WTOG-TV in St. Petersburg.