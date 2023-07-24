Creative Threads – Winter Haven’s T-Shirt Design Contest begins

The City of Winter Haven announced the Creative Threads: Winter Haven's T-Shirt Design Contest, a unique city-wide initiative aimed at fostering and recognizing local talent across all age groups, in a media release published last week.
Starting now through September 15, 2023, community members of all ages are invited to showcase their artistic flair and create designs that represent our beautiful city. Entries are divided into five age categories:
- · 7 years and under,
- · 8-12 years old,
- · 13-18 years old,
- · 19-24 years old,
- · and 25+ years old.
The city welcomes diverse perspectives and creative interpretations of what makes Winter Haven special to each participant.
Submission Process: Submissions are now being accepted and can be turned in at Winter Haven City Hall or via email to Tishawna Soleyn at tsoleyn@mywinterhaven.com. Remember, the deadline is September 15, 2023. Don't miss this chance to have your creativity represented on a city-wide platform!
Selection & Recognition: The winning designs will be selected by the Cultural Arts Advisory Committee and the Library Advisory Board. Winners will be honored at an upcoming City Commission meeting, adding to the recognition of their artistic talents.
Exhibition & Sale: All submitted designs will be displayed in City Hall for the month of October, showcasing the richness of creativity in the city. Moreover, the winning designs will be featured on t-shirts available for purchase at the "Hands-On Haven: Trucks, Tech and Tails" event on October 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Park, Virginia Miller Park, and the Winter Haven Public Library. This is a wonderful opportunity to own a piece of local art that represents our community's spirit!
Everyone, regardless of age or artistic ability, is encouraged to participate in this unique contest, the city notes. “It's a great opportunity to express your creativity, share your vision of Winter Haven, and potentially see your design worn by fellow citizens!” said Katrina Hill, City of Winter Haven Director of Public Affairs and Communications.