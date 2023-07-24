First Primary Care Physicians graduate from Florida State University (FSU) Family Medicine Residency Program at WHH

In July of 2018, Nathan Falk, M.D., previous Medical Director and Associate Program Director for the Florida Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program in Orlando, was named as the first Program Director for the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine Family Medicine Residency Program at Winter Haven Hospital (WHH).
As with many ideas, Falk explained, “It takes a while to lay the groundwork. The program’s purpose was to move healthcare and primary care forward in both Polk County and Florida.” Falk shared statistics, “Ideally, a community strives to reach the mark of 100 Primary Care Physicians (PCP) per 100,000 people. The national average sits around 90 PCP/100,000 and in Polk County, numbers sit around 48 PCP/100,000. This program is designed specifically, through a scientifically-based selection process, to build a bank of well-trained Primary Care Physicians who will graduate and remain in Polk County/Central Florida,” she said.
“Our program utilizes a National Resident Match Program where medical students submit a very detailed explanation of why they want to be placed in a specific setting,” Falk shared and continued, “Program chairs submit specific details for what we are seeking with in-coming residents. Our goal is to retain our new doctors, after their three-year residency program, in this general region when they graduate.”
“It took a good year to get the accreditation,” Falk reflected, “and we also needed to build a bank of patients. It was challenging to create a team from scratch. Many staff had never experienced being part of a teaching/training residency program. We developed our apprenticeship model and then trained our very enthusiastic and supportive faculty.”
Winter Haven native, Dr. Dianna Pham describes her residency experience. “This is a one of a kind type of experience where patients can participate and help
mold the type of physicians they wish to be treated by. The waiting times may
occasionally be long, but that is because each patient’s case is thoroughly assessed every time a patient walks through these doors. Our teaching faculty is receptive, kind and approachable which enhances a positive learning experience.”
Dr. Brian Greene was drawn into the FSU/BayCare Residency Program for many reasons. Greene explained, “After meeting the faculty and touring the facility, I was excited to be part of the team initiating this program. We have outstanding faculty and learning opportunities. I was motivated to stay in Florida after relocating my family here after medical school. We were looking for a great place to raise our children, and we found it!” Green added, “I would like to see the community take full advantage of the great doctors and staff at our program. Improving outcomes in both chronic and acute illness is an achievable goal with access to this excellent service.”
“When I was first hired for this new position, my office was in the basement of the hospital,” Falk stated. He continued, “Three years later, we are housed in our own building across from the Winter Haven Women’s Hospital. We have grown to six faculty, nineteen residents, two medical assistants at the Haley Center, in the Gil Jones building, to increase access for those in need. In addition, we offer our own pharmacy and mental health providers.”
“From our first five residents graduating, four have elected to remain in Central Florida. Two will stay with BayCare, one is joining Central Florida Health Care (CFHC) and one has chosen to move on to Winter Park,” stated Falk.
“We have significant advantages and opportunities for our graduates locally,” Falk remarked, “and next year, we will graduate eight medical residents.
We have found the Winter Haven/Polk County community very welcoming and look forward to continued expansion of our program.”