Walking onto the campus of Lake Region High School (LRHS), one might think it is a college, but enter the classroom and watch ideas grow “legs” to turn dreams into reality.
Culinary Academy
Three young women, Kiera Murphy, Joanyeliz Rodriguez and Victoria Somoza recently competed as a team in a culinary contest hosted by Universal Studios and Rosen College of Hospitality. Following a special training at Kaiser University last fall, the three created a recipe for a “handheld” savory treat. As one of fourteen teams from all over Florida competing, LRHS created an award-winning “handheld” which will be “released” this summer in Universal Studios as the “Region Reina Puff.” The savory pastry is stuffed with guacamole and shrimp.
President of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Somoza, Rodriguez (treasurer), and Murphy are all Industry certified in ServSafe. In addition, Rodriguez and Somoza are certified with the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals (NRFSP).
LRHS Culinary instructor Corrine Hart will accompany Rodriguez and Somoza to FCCLA National Competition in Denver, CO., July 2-6, 2023. Rodriguez will compete in Food Innovations, and Somoza in Repurpose and Redesign with an outdoor, solar chandelier she created from pool noodles, paper mâché, solar lights and water bottle flowers.
“It was so much fun watching these young women prepare for the Universal competition. I am so proud of all their hard work that helped them win,” said Hart. “I am overjoyed with all of my students’ accomplishments this year. Our culinary students catered several events this year, including a meal for 375 people.”
Medical Academy
In addition to culinary classes, the school offers a Medical Academy.
“Our students have attended coaching events from basketball, football, track to All-Star events,” says Instructor John Blackburn, Jr., LAT, ACT, the only Certified Athletic Trainer who teaches for the Polk County School Board. “They learn how to tape, ice injuries and manage first aid for wound care,” he adds. The Medical Academy (MA) at LRHS is equipped to teach students about athletic injuries, prevention, and rehabilitation.
For students who seriously wish to pursue a career in medicine, this MA program covers medical records, monitoring treatments, and managing rehab for injured athletes. During this three/four-year program, students are trained to manage whatever situation they may encounter and may become Industry Certified as a Certified Medical Administrative Assistant.
One-way students learn is by watching. Students shadow people in specific job-related careers. Bond Clinic shares training techniques and Blackburn welcomes medical professionals willing to speak and share cutting edge treatments with students.
“We greatly appreciate the expertise of Dr. Rick Honer from Gessler Clinic,” Blackburn said. “Students experience hands-on, on-the-spot job training and have the opportunity to earn certifications in both CPR and First Aid.”
iMAG Academy - iMAGINATION, INC.
Then there is the iMAG Academy (iMAGINATION, Inc.)
According to Trese Warner, iMAG Instructor since its inception in 2007, iMAG Academy is a four-year program where students learn Marketing, Entrepreneurship, and Graphic design while simultaneously operating a School Based Enterprise.
“Based on our reputation, the program markets itself through testimonials from our customer base,” Warner said. “Our students gain valuable hands-on learning experiences while developing soft skills by interacting with customers.”
First year students learn and apply skills in both Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator design programs. By the end of two years, students decide what they might want to pursue as an entrepreneur and find their preferred lane within the operation.
“In the third year, students are hired into one of the nine small businesses within the enterprise based on their skill sets and interest,” Warner said. “Fourth year students operate all aspects of the business - including interviewing, hiring, training, operations and management,” Warner added. That’s when students earn Industry Certifications in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and Entrepreneurship & Small Business.
“When students complete the iMAG program, they are equipped and ready to enter the workforce or post-secondary education,” she said.
And there are many things the iMAG offers students – screen printing, printing, engraving, dye sublimation, vinyl sign, vinyl transfer, event planning, graphic design, and office management.
“The success of our business is the partnerships with our customers,” Warner said. “We rely on customers to become mentors in the student learning process. Customers enjoy contributing to iMAG and witness our students’ success,” she adds.
“All proceeds earned in the business go directly into the program’s account.” Every two years, students attend the Industry Trade Show in Orlando, where they meet industry leaders, find new products, and discover state of the art equipment. Students view demonstrations and processes of many things they do at the iMAG Academy. During the most recent trade show, students – based on business needs – researched the cost of a machine and compared ROI details for creating mousepads, coffee mugs, name badges and luggage tags. After ROI analysis, the class decided to make the purchase.
“Graduates of iMAG Academy follow three paths after graduation – post-secondary, workforce or the military,” Warner said.
“We have students who have become graphic designers with the Polk County School Board, local businesses, and some are successful freelance designers,” Warner said.
“Some alumni become entrepreneurs applying their iMAG experiences to create their own businesses. Others pursue degrees in Marketing and Business. We have students working across the country for many Fortune 500 companies,” she said.
The school also has other academies: Water Academy, Agriscience Academy, Construction Academy of Lake Region and TLC Academy.
Additionally, Lake Region has many collegiate opportunities.
Vice Principal and Head of the Academies, Seth Lambert said “LRHS offers Thunder College, an accelerated academic program allowing students to graduate with their Associate of Arts when they graduate LRHS. Selected on their academic performance in middle school, students begin dual enrollment classed when they enter the 9th grade.”