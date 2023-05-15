Blair Updike of Lake Wales says it was in high school that she picked up the art of painting. Updike competed in the Mayfaire-by-the-Lake art festival, her first time in the event.
“There are so many great professional artists there,” she said.
Pleased with her newly received Award of Distinction, she said “At art festivals this big, any awards are a big deal.”
About 10 years ago, Updike decided to take her art more “seriously,” she said.
“I like making something beautiful that makes people happy, but it’s also important because it’s a way to showcase Florida’s natural beauty and culture.”
Presented $1,000 award for her art, she also sold much of her art at the festival.
One of her favorites was the painting of Circle B Bar Reserve, and it sold as well, she said