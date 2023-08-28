More outdoor dining space coming to downtown

There will be more outdoor seating available in front of Winter Haven downtown businesses by the holidays. The city is excited about its downtown sidewalk café expansion which will now be permanent. During the pandemic, temporary outdoor seating was set up so people could eat outside and social distance.
“People really liked it and we are bringing it back,” said Katrina Hill, the city’s public affairs and communications director. “We’ve been working with Main Street Winter Haven and downtown businesses.”
Construction began August 21 and will continue through summer and fall. The sidewalk cafe spaces have been designed along Central Avenue between 2nd Street NW and 4th Street NW and two along 4th Street NW facing Central Park. Outdoor seating will be in front of Union Taproom down to Central Tavern and then from Tropical Smoothie to the corner of 4th Street and Central Avenue.
On the other side of Central, sidewalk café space will be along Arabella’s, The Ave Bar and Bistro Pizza as well as Obscure Wine Company and down to Main Street Winter Haven’s office.
Patrons will also be able to enjoy outdoor space in front of Gourmet Goodies on 4th Street.
“It’s not just limited to restaurants,” said Hill. “It creates a really inviting area and makes it come to life. Our goal is to make the downtown more walkable.”
Hill said they are removing the curbs so the spaces are ADA compliant, and they will be reworking the infrastructure. There may be road closures and lane closures throughout the project.
Hill realizes that parking is a bit of a concern, but the city conducted a parking study last year and found that there are plenty of spaces available.
“We found that the parking garage one block away is typically only 50 percent full,” she said. “We are looking at options for another garage and will add more spaces soon (to accommodate) more growth.”